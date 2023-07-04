Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, July 7

Best bet: MOVING PICTURES (8)

Best value: MARKET ALERT (4)

FIRST: El Grande O was an ultra-game second in last; experience helps in eight-horse field with five newcomers. Jimmythetooth was an even third in first start; must consider. Skyler's Starship logged swift work tab for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: She's Fire fired half-mile bullet since strong placing in debut; more to give. Smooth Waves was a useful fifth in first start; worth long look. Permed was a sharp second in debut; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Silver Fist gets class relief and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Security Code bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Vallelujah logged tight work tab for first start since February; stretch threat.

FOURTH: Market Alert fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; class drop seals the deal. Shadow Dragon exits hard-charging score in last; very dangerous. Sundaeswithsandy, a fast-figured second in last, could regress at short ticket today; mixed message.

FIFTH: Nobilis was compromised by wide trip in last; rates close call. Seize the City held two lengths to the good on top selection when second to an 11-length winner on May 20; big-time threat. Thank You Jon was non-stressful fourth last time; must consider.

SIXTH: Pine Knoll was a change-of-pace second in last; more to come. Scocciatore consistently logs fast figures; dangerous. Chuck Willis could prove very tough on soft lead.

SEVENTH: Headline News has trained strongly since non-stressful fourth in debut; more to come. Truly Quality (second in both starts) and Swore (game placing in last) are two that must be factored into the mix. Nostalgic One compiled tight work tab and gets Lasix for first start since last December; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Moving Pictures lost all chance when taken up at five-eighths pole last time; four works in the interim is the clincher. Playingwithmatches is a front-running threat on best efforts. Copper Chalice outworked 45 rivals in half-mile bullet at Fair Hill on June 24; wake-up potential.

NINTH: Major Dude tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning Penn Mile last out; pairs up. Belouni has trained strongly since being over-restrained and losing all chance last out; dangerous. Talk of the Nation owns two wins and a second in three turf starts; must consider.

10TH: Freedom for All drops, moves to grass and owns fast late-pace figures; all systems go. Diamond Status was a clear-cut second in last; could easily take wide-open nightcap. Financial Advice is quintessential Chad Brown; be no surprise. Whiskey Lullaby owns speed and hails from suddenly live Michelle Nevin barn; don't ignore.