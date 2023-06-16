Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 18

Best bet: BRASS MONKEY (9)

Best value: THETHRILLOFVICTORY (5)

FIRST: Ilikefunsize debuts for top-shelf Maryland-based barn; follow the money. Looks First is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Wine On Tap also is training swiftly; good race to sit on your bankroll.

SECOND: Cupid's Strike is training swiftly for first start since last fall. By All Means gets the meds after tough-trip third in last at Gulfstream; likely underlay. Veronica Greene makes third start of form cycle for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

THIRD: Super Quality is speedy, rested and working sharply. Ministerial drops to lifetime low for Wes Ward; fire sale? Midnight Worker gets class relief after regressing in last outing; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Kid Emerald makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; needs to escape AE list. Brennan's War was a clear-cut second in last; very playable. Tie Breaker is riding an improving line on the numbers.

FIFTH: Thethrillofvictory was a dominant maiden winner in last; more to come. Jackson Heights has improved noticeably since two turf efforts to start career; very interesting. Ramblin' Wreck owns fast grass figures; must consider.

SIXTH: Old Point was pace- and trip-compromised last time. Steady Progress exits fast-figured placing in last; must consider. Lucky Lucky Luke makes first start since gelded and first start in selling ranks; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Stella Mars logged both wins on Belmont sod. Crowding Out owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Home for Christmas would be aided by pace meltdown.

EIGHTH: Red Moon owns a running style that should play well on turf. Joeybignose should be aided by cutback to sprint. Little Linzee could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Brass Monkey is fresh and owns positional speed; call in weak nightcap. Alibi Ike drops to lifetime low; potential underlay. Runaway Road owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Hooey has failed at short prices in both starts; willing to gamble?