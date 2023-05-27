Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Monday, May 29

Best bet: STERLING SILVER (3)

Best value: EARLY EDITION (6)

FIRST: Midtown Lights could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Security Code has drilled twice since clear-cut score in last; very dangerous. Les Bons Temps consistently fires big efforts; must consider.

SECOND: Fleetfooted is fleet-footed and projects as the main speed. Shinfull could be the prime beneficiary if top selection his the wall. Howdyoumakeurmoney is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Sterling Silver tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; takes another. Venti Valentine, a two-time winner on Belmont loam, is training swiftly for first start since December. Classy Edition logs fast figures on best efforts.

FOURTH: What's Up Bro compiled six tight works for first start since March; primed. Radio Red was a clear-cut winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Looms Boldly is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Sals Dream Girl is rested and packs strong kick on "A" game. Collaboration is speedy and owns tractable running style; dangerous. Lady Jasmine would be aided by fast fractions.

SIXTH: Early Edition notched swift final fraction when winning third straight last time; more to come. Sanura is another riding a three-race winning streak; very playable. Runaway Rumour logged three of four wins on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Braciole will pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Pineapple Man could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Agility compiled four seconds from last five starts; hard to ignore.

EIGHTH: City Man was compromised by wide trip in last; gets there with better journey. Somelikeithotbrown is fleet-footed and training sharply for first start since December; dangerous. Dakota Gold is 1-for-1 on Belmont grass; must consider.

NINTH: Ouster could be perfectly positioned in field with ample speed; pace makes race. Sheriff Bianco exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed. Sea Foam also is quick from gate and owns 10 wins from 32 starts; must consider.

10TH: Scherzando will move forward with return to grass. Factually Correct adds blinkers and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look. Art of Courage is speedy and rested; price will be tempting. Kreesa delivered solid efforts in two grass starts last summer; right in the thick of this.