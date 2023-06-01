Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 3

Best bet: KHALI MAGIC (6)

Best value: BAD LARRY (10)

FIRST: Irish Empress returns to dirt in first start since five-month layoff; weakness of field helps. Baby Sox owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Balentina was a game second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Highland Grace drilled twice since strong placing in last. Libretto owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Settling Storm is training with a purpose for first start since March; worth long look.

THIRD: Truculent makes first start since claimed after tenacious score in last; more to come. Musical Heart could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Grumps Little Tots could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Ace Up Her Sleeve is riding a forward line on the numbers; return to turf is key. Charisse should be aided by cutback to sprint; very interesting. Snowy Evening owns a second and a third from last two starts; must consider.

FIFTH: No More Talk gets confident price boost after clear-cut win last week; pairs up. Lohengrin Two could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. First Deputy gets class relief and packs potent kick on best efforts; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Khali Magic switches to turf after fast-figured, front-running score in last; keeps on giving. Diamond Hands could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Anna Karenine fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Fly Right is rested, training with a purpose and could capitalize on clear-cut early lead. Balthazar looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Pavon debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Shadow Dragon has trained swiftly since poor effort in Wood Memorial; ready. Ormstown logged fast final fraction when a front-running maiden winner in last; very playable. Union Fleet could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; consider.

NINTH: Congruent compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since March; primed. Belouni, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last; dangerous. Far Bridge owns two wins and a second from three starts; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Bad Larry fired half-mile bullet for first turf start; initial outing since claimed by Mike Maker. Barry the Builder owns speed and needed last; very dangerous. Thethrillofvictory makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider. Hari debuts for Bill Mott; stay tuned to the tote.