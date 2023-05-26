Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, May 28

Best bet: BERNT AGAIN (9)

Best value: JUST A NYQUIST (6)

FIRST: Lonchura drops in with NY breds; timid call in seven-horse field with five newcomers. Gram is firing bullets for potent first-out barn. Khadullah is another firster with sharp work tab; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Western Lane was a tough-trip fourth versus pricier field on Belmont turf last fall; rates close call. Pegs A.K. Girl is fresh and owns fast turf numbers; dangerous. Jolly Miss Jill exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front; very playable.

THIRD: Brunate could be ideally placed in field that appears ripe for ace meltdown. Bastet is speedy and rested; must respect. Ensign Parker is another that's fleet-footed; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Risk Free drilled two times since game placing in last; more to give. Ms. Solveig was just a half-length behind top pick when much-improved in last; worth long look. Virtual Reality and Tower Bridge are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; your move.

FIFTH: Turnsandconditions, a dominant winner in last, moves to turf for first start since claimed. Highly Flammable won two in a row at Woodbine; very interesting. Drakon is fresh, training consistently and hails from Robertino Diodoro barn; must consider.

SIXTH: Just a Nyquist fired swift 5-furlong drill since tough-trip third in last. Brisky Frolic was a fast-figured second in same last race as top selection; big-time danger. Fantail is speedy and gets top-notch, front-end rider; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Back Ring Luck could get the early jump in compact field that's light on speed. Systemic Change exits determined wins in last two starts; very dangerous. Tonal Impact could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Catch That Party is rested and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Hush of a Storm was a sharp second in last; very playable. Sundaeswithsandy is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Bernt Again was pace- and trip-compromised last time; more to give in second start since February. Shoppingatbloomies was an improved fifth in last; dangerous. Orange Freeze makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Lem Me Drink was a willing second last out; right in the thick of this.