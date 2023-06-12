Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, June 15

Best bet: REIGNING CHICK (6)

Best value: GOOD RAPPORT (3)

FIRST: Marco T. owns experience edge in 11-horse field with eight newcomers. Run for Your Honey owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree. Gram could move forward with switch to sod.

SECOND: Midnight Stroll gets class relief after middle move and fade in Grade 3 Vagrancy. You Look Cold could be sitting in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Missy Greer will prove very tough to collar if allowed a soft lead.

THIRD: Good Rapport overcame plodding pace to win last; more to give. Paratus drops and packs potent kick on best efforts. Spettro's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

FOURTH: Catchyasoon gets price boost after fast-figured, front-running score in last; pairs up. Lost in Rome logs swift late-pace figures on best efforts; price will be tempting. Happy Farm owns speed and drops; dangerous.

FIFTH: Luna Warrior fired 3-furlong bullet for first start since March. Lawful is fresh and drops to lifetime low. Moonflyer gets the meds and favorable cutback in distance; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Reigning Chick consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; added furlong plays to strength. Angelique bested a next-out victor in debut; dangerous. Sweetie would be aided by swift splits; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Big Package endured tough trip in last start; best efforts are on Belmont sod. Runningwscissors is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Maxwell Esquire compiled tight work tab for first start since last fall.

EIGHTH: Business Model logged determined score in first start on Belmont loam; pairs up. Stage Raider packs potent kick on best efforts; sharp recent workouts. Tonal Impact gets confident price boost after easy victory in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Daddyslilbosslady has trained with a purpose since useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Robyn and Eli is a repeated failure at short odds; you've been warned. Maggie gets Lasix for the first time; must consider. Pimenova notched three tight works for first start since April; don't ignore.