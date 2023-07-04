Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, July 8

Best bet: REDISTRICTING (10)

Best value: VITTORIO (7)

FIRST: Dorothy's Dreams compiled swift work tab for debut; from a dam that has thrown four winners from four foals to race. Sugar N Spice could play out as the main speed on the rail. Exhilarate and Magic Cross are newcomers from Bill Mott barn; follow the money.

SECOND: Drink the Wind is fresh, speedy and owns fast figures. Caribbean could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Cool Quartet is another that would be aided by hot fractions.

THIRD: Empathy fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; forward move predicted. Risk Free owns six seconds and four thirds from 14 starts; another minor placing? Doral should pack intensified kick with cutback to sprint.

FOURTH: Leddy logged fast final fraction when winning last; takes another. Bouncer could be ripe to bounce after hard-fought placing in last. On the Come Up could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Tonal Impact, 2-for-2 at Belmont, gets top call in weak Suburban field. Charge It was one-paced in Met Mile but should move forward in second start since April. Unbridled Bomber is training strongly for first start since May.

SIXTH: Royal Dancer adds blinkers and projects as the main speed. Weekend Rags has hit the board in all five starts; logical player. Robyn and Eli was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Vittorio logs fast final fractions and should pack intensified wallop with slight cutback. Twenty Four Mamba was a fast-figured winner last time; dangerous. Dot's Dollar should be favorably placed near the front in compact field.

EIGHTH: Mission of Joy, a comfortable winner in last, has the benefit of rail on tight-turned course. Aspray is 3-for-3 for Chad Brown; need more? Prerequisite, also from the Brown barn, could play out as the main speed.

NINTH: Elusive Edge was dueled into defeat last time; softer flow predicted. Aruba could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Inflation Nation owns three seconds from six starts; you've been warned.

10TH: Redistricting notched swift late-pace figure when winning debut by nearly five lengths; more to come. Silver Knott logged two fast works since last start; worth long look. Webslinger is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

11TH: Interpolate could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat in wide-open Victory Ride stakes. Dazzling Blue has dazzled in all three starts; big-time threat. Maple Leaf Mel has won all four starts with consummate ease; right in the thick of this.

12TH: Blue Plate Special drops and moves to grass; improvement predicted. Kern River also gets class relief and switches to sod after speed and fade in debut; very interesting. Screw Loose displayed improved early foot in last; worth long look. Onofrio is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; price will be tempting.