Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, May 11

Best Bet: OLYMPIC DREAMS (7)

Best Value: OUR COUNTRY (8)

FIRST: Marco T. debuts for potent first-out barn. Sam's Treasure makes first start for Wes Ward; dangerous. Amirati has experience edge over the top two; must respect.

SECOND: Red D G P was a willing second in last; call based on price. Bourbon Chase owns four seconds and a third from six starts; another minor award? Ormstown needed last; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Daunt, a winner on Belmont turf last fall, is training with a purpose for return. Dreams of Tomorrow consistently logs fast figures; very dangerous. Richiesgotgame packs potent kick on best efforts.

FOURTH: Sweetie logged fast final fraction when winning debut; three works in the interim seal the deal. Silver Skillet has fired bullets since crushing maiden crushing maidens by 14 lengths in debut; big-time threat. Cinderella's Cause fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; worth long look.

FIFTH: Smoke and Heat drops and returns to dirt; fires big effort. Keen Heir exits sprints, adds blinkers and should be forwardly positioned. Dreaming of Smarty also is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Chaysenbryn should move forward in second start since two-month absence. Greatest Love could play out as the main speed. Vegas Weekend bounced in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Olympic Dreams is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Hush of a Storm is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts. Full Moon Fever could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Our Country logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call based on price. My Sea Cottage could prove very tough on a soft lead. Shinsun is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Steady Scheming gets the meds and drops; wake-up predicted. Stjames could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Pioneering Spirit is 0-for-14 but owns fast figures on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix. East Side debuts for capable first-out barn; don't ignore.