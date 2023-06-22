Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 24

Best bet: LADY BANKER (10)

Best value: KING MOONRACER (5)

FIRST: Risk Free is 0-for-13 but may have finally landed in right field. Notable Queen was an improved third in last; dangerous. Justthefactsjack is training swiftly for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: No Show Sammy Jo logged fast late-pace figure when fourth in debut; more to come. Idle Chatter is fresh and training with a purpose; very interesting. Best Performer packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Strong Light is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers. Papi On Ice could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Uragano will be aided by return to dirt; must consider.

FOURTH: Striking Speed displayed improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. Prince James owns stalker's style and fires big efforts with machinelike consistency. Risk Profile gets class relief; worth long look.

FIFTH: King Moonracer should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Disarmed owns speed and sharp current form; dangerous. King James notched both career wins on Belmont sod; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Cecile visually impressed when breaking maiden at Churchill Downs last out; ready for prime time. Breath Away owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; logical contender. Tax Implications compiled strong work tab for first start since May; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Grumps Lil Tots tallied fast final fraction when second in last; more to give. Jalen Journey was compromised by wide trip in last; dangerous. Higher Quality is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

EIGHTH: So High was overmatched in Grade 1 Manhattan last time; rail draw seals the deal. Mo Z has been idle since winning lone grass start in December '21; dangerous if ready. Pioneering Spirit has won two in a row on Belmont turf; very playable.

NINTH: Icy Stare Down, a front-end winner in last, projects to get the early jump once again. Movie Moxy could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Tap the Faith is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

10TH: Lady Banker projects as the main speed in turf debut. Pauciloquent displayed improved late kick in last; dangerous. Lakeside Getaway owns speed and drops; big-time player. Linarite owns a second and two thirds from five starts; another minor award?