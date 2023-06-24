Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 25

Best bet: FOXY CARA (1)

Best value: SCHERZANDO (6)

FIRST: Foxy Cara was a tough-trip third in last; call based on price potential. Short Shift was compromised by wide trip in last. Big Hazel makes quick return; very interesting.

SECOND: Snowy Evening drew off to convincing maiden score last time; takes another. Collaboration overcame pace pressure to win last; very playable. Sals Dream Girl packs potent late kick and could be aided by today's longer route.

THIRD: Warman Road projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Central Pride could be in the garden if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Sorpreso drops to lifetime low; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Lachaise gets class relief and trainer switch; forward move predicted. Classic Creation could get early jump in paceless field. Program Trading visually impressed when winning debut at Monmouth; very dangerous.

FIFTH: Cupid's Claws is training with a purpose for first start since March; ready. Lastchanceatglory was claimed nine times from last 10 starts; big-time threat. My Friends Beer is a front-running threat on best.

SIXTH: Scherzando should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Sharpaz owns speed and adds blinkers; front-end threat. Forward Move debuts for the white-hot George Weaver barn; worth long look.

SEVENTH: New Ginya consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Howdyoumakeurmoney needed last and owns fast back numbers. Moonage Daydream was a game second in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Sterling Silver should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Betsy Blue fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since February; 10 wins from 22 starts. Grannys Connection is speedy and riding a four-race winning streak; very dangerous.

NINTH: High Mounte should possess abundant stamina with recent steeplechase races; winner in the flat. Watasha could find 8.5-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse. Mauritius was a sharp second at this level last time; right in the tick of this. Born a Gambler hasn't won a race since he was a juvenile; you've been warned.