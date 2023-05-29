Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 2

Best bet: DEEP COVER (8)

Best value: FLUTE MASTER (3)

FIRST: Talavera noticeably turned up the tempo in final workout; timid call in six-horse field with five newcomers. Magic Eight Ball has win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree. Permed is from a dam that's produced two runners that were winners as 2-year-olds.

SECOND: Solevo Spritz has drilled four times since even fifth in debut; forward move predicted. Wonder Girl regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Diamond Status makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

THIRD: Flute Master drops after speed and fade in last; breakthrough predicted. Son of an Ex could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Boys Code is another that would be aided by fast fractions; worth long look.

FOURTH: Melting Snow is fresh and owns speed and fast figures; sharp work tab seals the deal. Customerexperience returns to level of game placing two back; dangerous. Mon Petit Chou owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

FIFTH: Lexi's Spirit makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Nightsaber owns positional speed; very dangerous. Linarite was a solid third in first start after more than a year layoff; worth long look.

SIXTH: Jungfrau is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; sharp work tab is the clincher. Mondego logged front-running score the first time he touched Belmont sod; very playable. Clever Thought packs potent kick on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Its Cold in Dehere is rested and owns fast late-pace figures; rates close call. Vallarand exits game placing in last; big-time player. Captivating Cara is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable.

EIGHTH: Deep Cover is rested and quick from gate; 1-for-2 on Belmont grass. Science could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Eddie the Great is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

NINTH: Cyber Ninja has drilled four times since tallying swift late-pace figure in last; more to come. Just So has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned course. Typhoon Lagoon owns a second and two thirds from four starts; must consider. American Hustle could be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field; don't ignore.