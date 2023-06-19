Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, June 22

Best bet: K P ALL SYSTEMS GO (9)

Best value: STEPHANIE'S CHARM (8)

FIRST: Treaty Obligation logged fast figures in all three starts. Mount Up is firing bullets for first start since last fall. Honor King debuts for potent first-out stable.

SECOND: Chasing the Crown logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Duke of Hazzard was second to a repeat winner in lone start on Belmont sod. Seven Channels owns competitive numbers on "A" races.

THIRD: Greatest Love owns speed and is ideally positioned. Vallarand gets much-needed class drop; dangerous. Gringotts displayed improved early foot in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Western Lane fired 3-furlong bullet since on-stressful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Brisky Frolic appears to prefer runner-up awards. Lola Flo's speed gives her a puncher's chance.

FIFTH: Please Advise is from a dam that's thrown five turf winners. Culprit is working swiftly for debut. Dangerous Driver owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree; follow the money.

SIXTH: Colonel Bowman has won six of last seven starts; more to come. Nova Rags is fresh and owns fast numbers; be no surprise. Mr Phil is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Daufuskie Island fired 5-furlong bullet since winning second straight on Memorial Day; keeps on giving. Big Engine was an improved third in last; headed in the right direction. Scilly Cay will be aided by return to dirt.

EIGHTH: Stephanie's Charm endured tough trip in first local start since last time; deserves another chance. Root Cause hails from Chad Brown barn and looms a potential underlay. Big Brass Bed is another runner from the Brown stable that's likely to be overbet.

NINTH: K P All Systems Go gets class relief and packs potent kick on best efforts. Cumberland Blues exits hard-charging placing in last; dangerous. Steelersfanforlife owns fast back numbers. Splendid Summer took advantage of slow fractions when a front-running winner in last; vulnerable favorite?