Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, July 9

Best bet: MIGHTY ATLAS (6)

Best value: JUST A NYQUIST (2)

FIRST: Grab the Glory was a non-stressful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Nicky Jolene held a half-length to the good on top selection when making first start on June 15; obvious danger. Tough Love Torres fired 3-furlong bullet to conclude work tab; follow the money.

SECOND: Just a Nyquist drops two price levels and returns to dirt; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Liberty Flame is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance. Sweet as Sugar can be effective from on or off the pace; must consider.

THIRD: Chili Flag logged fast late-pace figures in both stateside starts; set for breakthrough. Sweet Dutchess also packs potent kick on best. She's a Mia owns a win and two seconds in three starts on Belmont sod; worth long look.

FOURTH: Lawful has drilled two times since useful fourth last time; more to give. Luna Warrior bested top selection by nearly five lengths after battling on the lead last time; bounces today? Variable Cost was victimized by poor starts in both outings; must consider.

FIFTH: Rock Star Boy worked three times since game placing in debut; experience edge in 12-horse field with nine newcomers. Ridgewood Runner concluded training tab with half-mile bullet; very interesting. Haul is another that's working swift for first start; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Mighty Atlas was pace- and trip-compromised last time; first start with claiming tag seals the deal. Fast Gordon is rested and packs solid late kick on best efforts. Most Wanted Man is fresh and owns fast numbers on "A" races; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Towering Gaze should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Athena Beach gets litmus test after winning four straight at Penn National to start career; very dangerous. Tosconova Beauty can prove a tough customer on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Dontmesswithtess tallied fast late-pace figure last time and now makes third start of form cycle; set for best. Stella Mars overcame rough trip to win last; very playable. Kannon Fire, another last-race winner, logged three tight works in the interim; big-time threat.

NINTH: Bold Honor was a change-of-pace third in last; additional 16th should play to strength. Equalizer drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. Brass Monkey was done in by poor start in last; very interesting. Chess Spectacular fired two bullet works since last start; don't ignore.