Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 16

Best bet: WISHING ON A STAR (9)

Best value: LADY MINE (7)

FIRST: El Grande O is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners. Twisted Filigree was second by nearly 11 lengths in debut. Jimmythetooth owns grass bloodlines on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: With This Vow could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Tempermental could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Itsakeyper gets price boost after determined win in last; must consider.

THIRD: Rosebug logged fast late-pace when winning last two starts. Hot Fudge drops and is a big-time front-end threat on best. Chi Town Lady packs powerful kick on "A" game; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Alcools gets class relief and should offer generous price. Higher Quality drilled three times since winning last by more than six lengths; very playable. Royal Realm owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Pharoah's Heart moves to grass after winning last by an otherworldly 19 lengths; more to give. Mise En Scene tallied rapid final fraction when a tough-trip second in last; very dangerous. Star Devine owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Icy Stare Down worked three times since fast-figured win last month; pairs up. Whispurring Kitten owns fast out-of-town numbers; big-time player. Top Gun Girl could play out as the dominant speed.

SEVENTH: Lady Mine has trained sharply and gets first-time Lasix for new barn; big effort on tap. Jolly Miss Jill makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; logical contender. Icy Reply regressed in last after fast-figured efforts in prior two; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Frosted Oats gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and makes third start of form cycle. Plentitude lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut this past spring at Tampa; very interesting. Palace Gossip owns speed and fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Wishing On a Star was a convincing winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Guns n' Graces adds blinkers and drilled four times since last start; worth long look. Bustin Bay, a last-race winner, fires big efforts with machinelike consistency.

10TH: Echo in Eternity should move forward in second start. Shaman Princess owns speed and fast numbers. Nolita is training sharply for debut; could be the goods. Island Rose, another newcomer, is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.