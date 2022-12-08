Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 10

Best Bet: TRADE SECRET (6); Best Value: GAGLIANO (2)

FIRST: Inspeightoftrainer makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; appropriately named. Ee yah could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bear's Correct should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs.

SECOND: Gagliano drew off to impressive seven-length score in last; more to come. Racing Colors needed last and owns fast back numbers. Brisky Frolic moves to David Jacobson barn after breaking maiden by more than eight lengths last time; dangerous.

THIRD: Dee Bo was a tough-trip fourth at Finger Lakes last time; rates close call. Ninth Hour, another upstate shipper, was a front-end winner in last; very playable. Ballydooley moves to dirt and takes precipitous price plunge; you make the call.

FOURTH: Voliero makes quick return for new barn after game placing on Dec. 1. Swift Tap got great setup to win last; another perfect trip? Doctor Love is fresh and working consistently; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Jade's Dream, a determined winner in last at Penn National, owns faster back numbers. Waheel logged a win and three seconds in last five starts at Finger Lakes; price will be tempting. Motion to Strike is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SIXTH: Trade Secret was a game winner in last and outworked 122 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; pairs up. Funwhileitlasted was just a head behind top selection when second on Nov. 13; dangerous. Run Up the Score drops and returns to main track; must consider.

SEVENTH: Bold Journey tallied rapid final fraction when a four-length winner last time; keeps on giving. Scilly Cay fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. Who Hoo Thats Me is another that delivers big races with regularity; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Beguine fired half-mile bullet since finishing a pole clear for second in last; more to give. Hot Peppers is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; need more? Besty Blue should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; could easily take this.

NINTH: Four Eyes has worked sharply since tough-trip fifth in debut at Finger Lakes; call based on price potential. Little Luca, another that's training swiftly, makes first start since gelded; very playable. American Grant noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; follow the money. Quick Chaos was a clear-cut third in both starts; must be factored into the mix.