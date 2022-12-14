Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 15

Best Bet: ABSTRACT MOMENT (1); Best Value: LIBERTY FLAME (7)

FIRST: Abstract Moment is training consistently for first start in 55 days; primed. In Traffic drops and makes third start of form cycle. Tekila owns fast numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Keen Dancer should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Banker's Daughter was a clear-cut winner at Finger Lakes last time; price will be tempting. High School Crush makes peak start of form cycle; must consider.

THIRD: Strong Light gets class relief after even fourth in last; cutback to mile adds to appeal. Gimmebackmybullets was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; dangerous. Breadman regressed in last after swift-numbered third in previous start; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Risk Free was second to a runaway winner in last; rates close call. Pardon Moi has drilled three times since speed and fade in debut; improvement expected. Liam's Champ is training sharply for debut for Chad Brown; obvious threat.

FIFTH: Callaloo was a useful fifth in key-race debut; forward move expected. Fortune's Nephew is working swiftly for first start since May; big-time player. Dreampoint should improve with return to dirt; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Kenny Had a Notion ships in with regular rider after winning two in a row at Charles Town; ready for prime time. Caribbean is speedy and gets favorable cutback; worth long look. Two Thirty Five consistently logs fast figures; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: Liberty Flame was a change-of-pace fourth in last; additional furlong plays to strength. Cinderella's Cause is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Mia Bea Star should pack intensified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Systemic Change fits the classic Chad Brown profile; if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Predicted owns fast numbers and is training with a purpose for first start since May; very playable. Fazaro is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Vodka Mardini is another that's fleet-footed; must be factored into the mix.