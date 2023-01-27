Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 29

Best Bet: RACING COLORS (6); Best Value: GHOSTLY PRINCE (3)

FIRST: West Star was a tough-trip third in last; call in weak opener. Screen Door is improving with every start; dangerous. Liotta makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Crypto Cash makes quick return after game placing eight days ago; class drop seals the deal. Lil Commissioner owns positional speed and was third in key race last time; very playable. Cash Now regressed in last after fast-figured second in previous start; rebound threat.

THIRD: Ghostlyprince grabbed brief lead at quarter pole when third at a mile last time; slight cutback is key. Matty's Marauder closes and could be aided by additional furlong. Bourbon's Hope made forward move on the numbers last out; must consider.

FOURTH: Papi On Ice should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Super Quality owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Threethirtythree makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Risk Free takes blinkers off and adds the meds; breakthrough predicted. Liam's Champ is fresh and training with a purpose for Chad Brown; need more? Asset Purchase is an uncoupled newcomer from the Brown barn; this is getting absurd.

SIXTH: Racing Colors made menacing middle move and faltered late last time; returning in seven days is the clincher. Fantail makes first start for David Jacobson after much-the-best score at Churchill Downs in November; could easily take another. Beautiful Karen is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: London Gold made forward move on the internal numbers last time; career-best final figure predicted. Villareggia packs potent late kick on best efforts; worth long look. High School Crush takes much-needed class drop; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Good Skate, a tons-the-best winner in last, should secure unchallenged lead and pair up victories. Three Jokers could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Tonal Impact owns four wins and a second from last five starts; for those that place no value on price.

NINTH: Captainsdaughter should back intensified wallop with turnback to 6 furlongs. Chasing Cara is speedy and rested; very interesting. Lady Milagro also is fleet-footed and makes third start since five-month layoff; must consider. Hot Fudge is training with a purpose for first start in 14 months; mixed message.