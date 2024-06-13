Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, June 14

Best Bet: STRIKING SPEED (1)

Best Value: STORMY'S DREAMING (7)

FIRST: Striking Speed compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks. First Deputy drops and packs potent kick on best; dangerous. Honorary Degree never fired in the slop last time; worth a look on dry land.

SECOND: Complexion concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; best guess. Double Cappuccino is another that finished training log with swift drill; follow the money. Bossy Pants also is firing bullets in morning preps; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Koru tallied fast late-pace figures in both starts. Within View is bred to improve on grass; price will be tempting. My Life Story was third in key race last time; must consider.

FOURTH: Showdown King moves to dirt and adds blinkers; improvement predicted. Two for Charging is training sharply for first start since last November; owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Muazarah owns speed and drops; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: La Maquina projects as the main speed in first start in nearly 28 months. Vin Santo could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. St. Joe Louis is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Being Betty logged only win on Aqueduct turf. Soloshot could prove very tough on a soft lead. Naughty Destiny owns fast figures and needed last; must consider.

SEVENTH: Stormy's Dreaming is working swiftly for first start since last summer. Hey Toby is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. He Has It All also is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet last week.

EIGHTH: Diamond Status owns positional speed in big field. La Vita Sofia also will be ideally placed; dangerous. Lady Jasmine makes first start since moving to Chris Englehart barn; very interesting.

NINTH: Addagirl Addie was a much-improved second in first start on turf; more to come. Miss City Girl gets first-time Lasix; worth long look. Lu's Redemption was just nose behind top selection last out; don't overlook. Bunny Honey is riding a forward line on the numbers; right in the thick of this.