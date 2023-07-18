Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, July 21

Best bet: DANZIGWITHTHESTARS (6)

Best value: CREATE TROUBLE (7)

FIRST: Shards projects as the main speed with proper handling in 10-horse field with six newcomers. Every Four Years moves to grass after failing at 90 cents on the dollar in debut; improvement expected. Same Old Fears owns turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: Headland makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; rates close call. Braganza consistently logs fast late-pace figures. Edie Meeny Miny Mo could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Portos should pack amplified kick with cutback to mile. Classic Mark logged fast internal and final numbers when winning on the Fourth of July; dangerous. Bodock would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Il Miracolo was overmatched in Belmont Stakes last time; three 5-furlong works in the interim seal the deal. Blazing Sevens tallied fast final fraction when a strong second in Preakness; very dangerous. Scotland owns two wins and a third from three starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Sinaloa was a non-stressful seventh in debut; forward move expected. Ripe for Mischief should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint. Bankingonachance worked three times since even fourth in first start; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Danzigwiththestars was victimized by slow fractions and wide trip last out; all three wins on Spa sod. Catch That Party won last and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Good Medicine broke maiden this course and distance last summer; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Create Trouble should find turnback to 7 furlongs right in his wheelhouse. Treaty Obligation owns a second and three thirds from four starts; another minor award? Silo Ridge compiled sneaky-good work slate; follow the money.

EIGHTH: The Reds owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa dirt and fits classic Chad Brown profile. Curbstone could play out as the controlling speed on the rail. Constitutionlawyer would be aided by fast fractions.

NINTH: Liguria (one of five uncoupled Chad Brown runners) overcame rough trip to win last; takes another. Revalita makes third start of form cycle after willing third in last; completes Brown exacta. Utilization Rate was an impressive maiden winner last time; completes Brown trifecta.

10TH: Slapintheface tallied rapid final fraction in last; needs to escape AE list. Lt. Mitchell could play out as the main speed; very playable. Tony O and All Good Here were separated by just a nose on June 23; both must be considered. Bourbon Chase owns fast dirt figures; potential underlay.