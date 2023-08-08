Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 11

Best bet: SUNDAESWITHSANDY (9)

Best value: MICHELE M. (10)

FIRST: Moore's Law tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last. Hero's Medal owns speed and fired half-mile bullet since last start; very dangerous. Mount Craig needed last and starts from rail; must consider.

SECOND: Chasing Daylight is fresh and training with a purpose. Tosconova Beauty was compromised by slow start last out; worth long look. Big Bean Christine could be ideally positioned in midpack; don't ignore.

THIRD: Parnac drilled three times since last start; big effort on tap. Lady Rockstar also has trained sharply since finishing just a length behind top pick last time; very playable. Canisy's speed must be respected.

FOURTH: Betsy Blue packs potent kick and should offer value in compact field. Grannys Connection could prove very tough on a soft lead; short price is the problem. Kant Hurry Love owns a win and a third in two starts on Spa loam; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Breeze Easy was a tough-trip third in last; another chance. Bowl of Cherries held a length to the good on top selection last time; big-time threat. Glitter Up is fleet-footed and rates a puncher's chance.

SIXTH: Provocateur owns tractable running style in competitive group. Jacobson entry: Colonel Bowman has won seven of last nine and mate Clem Labine packs potent kick; potent pairing. Today's Flavor could paly out as the controlling speed.

SEVENTH: Perliano hails from potent turf-to-dirt barn. Mama's Middie was a hard-charging second in debut and Tall Paul ships in for Bob Baffert; both must escape AE list. Canigetaloan is a newcomer that's working swiftly; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Behind Enemy Lines was a game second in last and compiled eye-catching work tab in the interim. Carl Spackler is a classic Chad Brown underlay; your move. General Jim is 1-for-1 on Saratoga sod; don't ignore.

NINTH: Sundaeswithsandy exits fast-figured, front-running score; more to come. Dr Ardito would be aided by fast fractions. Bankit owns two wins and three seconds from six starts at Saratoga; very interesting.

10TH: Michele M. should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Quick Power Nap is quick from gate and logged only win on Saratoga grass. Linarite could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

11TH: Ghostly Girl was victimized by slow fractions last out; forward move predicted. Anileate endured rough trip in last; very playable. Sweetest Princess gets class relief; worth long look. Sicilian Grandma returns from much-needed freshener; must be factored into the mix.