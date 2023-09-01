Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Sept. 2

Best bet: TALLAHATCHIEBRIDGE (10)

Best value: MYSTIC NIGHT (2)

FIRST: Baraye was second to a much-the-best repeat winner in debut. Tammy Lynn is training swiftly for first start; follow the money. Z Train owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree.

SECOND: Mystic Night tallied fast final fraction when third last out; more to give. Tonal Impact bounced last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Accretive logged four tight works since winning last; dangerous.

THIRD: Parnac handles marathon distance and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; call based on price. McKulick was a determined winner in last; likely underlay. Amazing Grace is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Cape Trafalgar was a change-of-pace second in last; more in the tank. Daufuskie Island could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ludwig was a front-end winner in first start on Spa loam; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Alva Starr projects as the speed of the speed in compact Prioress field. Dazzling Blue was second to ill-fated Maple Leaf Mel last time; big-time threat. Jersey Pearl took backward step in last after fast-figured score in prior; bounce-back potential.

SIXTH: Tom Collins owns turf breeding and could get early jump in big field. Agate Road could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Stolen Magic is training swiftly and bred for grass; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Ask Isaac was a non-stressful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. General Partner has drilled four times since useful debut; be no surprise. Rivetage compiled eye-catching work slate for debut; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Our Shot pressed swift splits when winning first start on Spa sod; more to come. Thin White Duke could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Big Invasion is 2-for-2 on Saratoga turf; must consider.

NINTH: Fancy Feline could be ideally positioned in field with sufficient speed. Tosconova Beauty is fleet-footed and should be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs. Missing Fortune is another that will benefit from return to shorter sprint.

10TH: Tallahatchiebridge was a much-the-best winner last time; pairs up. I'm Very Busy gets blinkers and Lasix for Chad Brown; probably gets too much cash, too. Danzigwiththestars logged all three wins on Spa grass; worth long look.

11TH: Rattle N Roll is fresh and training sharply; big effort on tap. Proxy consistently fires big efforts and notched two bullet works to conclude training tab. Unbridled Bomber is competitive on best efforts.

12TH: Pinstripepizzo never fired on dirt last time; return to turf is key. Jannie Mae is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Jayla should move forward in second start since five-month absence. Lem Me Drink owns fast figures on best efforts; must consider.