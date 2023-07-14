Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, July 16

Best bet: DR KRINGLE (6)

Best value: IRISH EMPRESS (10)

FIRST: Gabe won by nearly 10 lengths at Belterra Park on April 29 and has trained swiftly in the interim. Giroovin and Fight Fiercely both own fast figures on best efforts but each plunges sharply in claiming price; damaged goods?

SECOND: Jolly Miss Jill could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride. Joey the Fish looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Yogi is fresh and more than good enough on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Beaute Cachee tallied fast final fraction when winning stateside debut; more to come. Miss Carol Ann is favorably posted on the hedge on tight-turned inner-turf course. Veronica Greene packs strong late kick on best races; must consider.

FOURTH: Ensign Parker is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; controlling front-runner. Hereby could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Let Freedom Spring fired 3-furlong bullet since wire-to-wire score last out; logical, short-priced contender.

FIFTH: Rodriguez entry: Antonio of Venice worked twice since tough-trip third last out and mate Khadullah owns speed and adds blinkers; complementary coupling. Albedo concluded work tab with crisp 3-furlong blowout; follow the money.

SIXTH: Dr Kringle notched swift numbers in both turf starts this past spring; return to grass is key. Fast Boat to Skye could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mo Saturdays could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Film Star engaged swift fractions when a game second in last; softer flow predicted. Prove Worthy tallied swift late-pace figure in last; rail draw is added bonus. Complete Agenda is another that runs last but compiled light work tab for first start since May; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Baby Yoda owns three wins from four starts on Spa loam; keeps on giving. Nakatomi is fresh and logs fast final figures on best efforts. Mr Phil is a big-time front-running threat on a soft lead; must consider.

NINTH: Charging projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Dr Oseran is effective from on or off the pace; very dangerous. Briterdayzahead fired half-mile bullet since winning second straight last month; big-time player.

10TH: Irish Empress tallied improved internal numbers last time; breakthrough predicted. Strange Fruit compiled tight work tab for first start since June 1; worth long look. Northway makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; wake-up potential. Magnolia Wind makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.