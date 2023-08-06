Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 9

Best bet: INTO HAPPINESS (8)

Best value: MORNING CUP (7)

FIRST: Another Wednesday opener, another steeplechase race we can do without. Rampoldi Plan broke maiden by more than eight lengths last time. Bandua was a game second over Spa jumps last summer. Rhebus Road held 22 lengths to the good on third-place runner when second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Pillbox is firing bullets for first start since March; main speed with proper ride. Carbon gets much-needed class drop; dangerous. Aeron Warrior owns speed and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Play Free Bird was a tough-trip fourth in last; improvement predicted. Lonchura exits much-improved placing in same race as top pick; very playable. Red Burgundy debuts for solid first-out barn; follow the money.

FOURTH: Corelli owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Morley entry: Tide of the Sea is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead and mate Dynadrive is a two-time winner on Spa sod. Burning Bright is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Zadorsky holds experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Crazy Cami fired 5-furlong bullet since debut; very interesting. Echo Lake and Extra Dirty are firsters from the Chad Brown barn; need more?

SIXTH: Lyrical Pardon logged five tight works since speed and fade in debut; forward move expected. Jody's Pride owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; worth long look. Tap the Keg is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Morning Cup drops, returns to dirt and fired half-mile bullet since last start; aggressive ride needed. Asymmetric fits classic Chad Brown pattern; be no surprise. Red D G P owns fast back numbers; worth a look.

EIGHTH: Into Happiness logged swift final fraction when a dominant winner in last; pairs up. Fancy Azteca, another last-race victor, owns positional speed; dangerous. Pharoah's Heart is rested and returns to main track; very interesting.

NINTH: Know It All Audrey needed last and owns fast back numbers. Betsy Blue owns 10 wins from 23 starts; hard to ignore. Mia Bea Star should pack enhanced kick with cutback to mile.

10TH: Slapintheface has worked sharply since logging swift late-pace figure in last; rates close call. Union Trail is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Tony O could impact if fractions get heated. Paschal Moon is a newcomer with turf bloodlines; stay tuned to the tote.