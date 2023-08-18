SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 20

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: STRAND OF GOLD (1)

Best value: BRAMITO (7)

FIRST: Strand of Gold tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Gulfstream grass this past March; adequate work tab for return. From Hello endured rough trip last time; worth long look. Lady Firefoot is training with a purpose for first start in nearly nine months; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Diva Banker drops and makes third start of form cycle; timid call in cheap field. Beautiful Karen is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Alpine Queen owns a win on Spa loam; must consider.

THIRD: Toned Up should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter route. Cafe Fleur, second in last, is a logical, short-priced contender. Aziza is a front-running threat on best.

FOURTH: Amidst Waves was unfazed by fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Gram overcame tough trip when breaking maiden on Spa sod last time; very playable. Astonesthrowaway bested Gram when winning debut at Belmont in June; big-time player.

FIFTH: Most of All noticeably picked up the tempo in final morning drill; best guess in 10-horse field with nine newcomers. Candied is another with a swift workout tab; charting a must. Dancing Nancy, the only one to have raced, could improve in second start for Chad Brown.

SIXTH: Memorialize notched swift final fraction after being incredibly unlucky in debut at Colonial; gets there today. Steel Lute debuts for Chad Brown after being bought for $350K at OBS sales in March; could be the goods. Lamorna fired 3-furlong bullet since useful fourth in debut; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Bramito logged sharp late-pace figure when winning debut at Ellis Park; ready for prime time. Sundaeswithsandy owns speed and fast figures but looms a likely underlay; must take the good with the bad. Chileno exits clear-cut score in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Quality Chic is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Digitize looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Magico was a clear-cut second in debut on the Fourth of July; be no surprise.

NINTH: Java Buzz owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Leftembehind made sustained rally to break maiden last out; very interesting. Empire Attraction attracts much cash but prefers minor awards; you've been warned.

10TH: Two Chuckles was a tough-trip second in most recent; soft spot. Conquist moves to dirt and cuts back to sprint; could easily take this. Under the Knife drops after displaying improved speed in last; don't ignore. Woodside Warrior logged crisp half-mile drill since last start; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME