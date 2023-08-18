Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 20

Best bet: STRAND OF GOLD (1)

Best value: BRAMITO (7)

FIRST: Strand of Gold tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Gulfstream grass this past March; adequate work tab for return. From Hello endured rough trip last time; worth long look. Lady Firefoot is training with a purpose for first start in nearly nine months; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Diva Banker drops and makes third start of form cycle; timid call in cheap field. Beautiful Karen is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Alpine Queen owns a win on Spa loam; must consider.

THIRD: Toned Up should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter route. Cafe Fleur, second in last, is a logical, short-priced contender. Aziza is a front-running threat on best.

FOURTH: Amidst Waves was unfazed by fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; takes another. Gram overcame tough trip when breaking maiden on Spa sod last time; very playable. Astonesthrowaway bested Gram when winning debut at Belmont in June; big-time player.

FIFTH: Most of All noticeably picked up the tempo in final morning drill; best guess in 10-horse field with nine newcomers. Candied is another with a swift workout tab; charting a must. Dancing Nancy, the only one to have raced, could improve in second start for Chad Brown.

SIXTH: Memorialize notched swift final fraction after being incredibly unlucky in debut at Colonial; gets there today. Steel Lute debuts for Chad Brown after being bought for $350K at OBS sales in March; could be the goods. Lamorna fired 3-furlong bullet since useful fourth in debut; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Bramito logged sharp late-pace figure when winning debut at Ellis Park; ready for prime time. Sundaeswithsandy owns speed and fast figures but looms a likely underlay; must take the good with the bad. Chileno exits clear-cut score in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Quality Chic is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Digitize looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Magico was a clear-cut second in debut on the Fourth of July; be no surprise.

NINTH: Java Buzz owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Leftembehind made sustained rally to break maiden last out; very interesting. Empire Attraction attracts much cash but prefers minor awards; you've been warned.

10TH: Two Chuckles was a tough-trip second in most recent; soft spot. Conquist moves to dirt and cuts back to sprint; could easily take this. Under the Knife drops after displaying improved speed in last; don't ignore. Woodside Warrior logged crisp half-mile drill since last start; right in the thick of this.