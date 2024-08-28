Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 31

Best bet: PRO OXIDANT (5)

B est value: UNLEASH THE POWER (9)

FIRST: Friday Surprise logged fast figures when second in both starts; gets there today. Printer's Alley is firing bullets for debut; charting a must. Bernie Goes Boom owns win-early breeding; must consider.

SECOND: Atomic Age failed to fire when favored in debut; needs scratches to escape AE list. Cyclone State could secure soft lead in first turf start. Early Adopter debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Kreesa could get ideal setup in field with sufficient speed. Heymackit'sjack is on the speeds but could prove tough if able to shake clear. Irish Tenor was a front-running maiden winner in slop last time; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Conniving was a hard-charging second in last; gets there today. Torpedo Run should be aided by cutback to sprint. Confabulation, an uncoupled barn mate of Torpedo Run, drops two levels and adds blinkers; must consider.

FIFTH: Pro Oxidant owns sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in probable pace dynamics. Accretive is another that should benefit if pace meltdown ensues. Top Gunner (first start since claimed) and Federal Judge (speedy) are an uncoupled duo from Brad Cox barn; neither would surprise.

SIXTH: Panache should pack enhanced kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint; needs to escape AE list. Yesterday also turns back in distance and also is outside the body of the race; stay tuned to scratches. Moonlight Promises could capitalize on soft lead. Tam I Am noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Cara's Time was done in by swift splits in last; softer flow predicted. Catching Heat is fresh and training with a purpose for Chad Brown; dangerous. Zadorsky could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Dapper Moon was solid second after slow start in debut. Lucas's Mischief drilled three times since speed and fade in turf debut; improvement expected. Guns Loaded is training swiftly for first start; charting a must.

NINTH: Unleash the Power unleashed strong rally to win last; pairs up. Barrage is fresh, working sharply and can win from on or off the pace; big-time player. Laurel Valley could prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead.

10TH: Tricky Temper is riding a two-race winning streak; ready for prime time. Brightwork is 2-for-2 on Spa loam but has been idle for more than 10 months; must take the good with the bad. Two Sharp was an ultra-impressive 11-length maiden winner in first start at Saratoga; worth long look.

11TH: Salted tallied solid late-pace figure when a change-of-pace second in last; call based on price potential. Reliable Source set swift pressured fractions when winning last; very dangerous. The Queens M G won both of Saratoga's 2-year-old filly stakes races; likely underlay.

12TH: War Like Goddess consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. McKulick overcame slow pace to win last; very playable. Parnac was second to McKulick last out and defeated that rival in Flower Bowl last summer; must consider.

13TH: The Paddock Pastor was unfazed by wide trip when winning last at Laurel; must escape AE list. Kick a Buck tallied swift final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last and now makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice. Our Country was a tough-trip sixth in last; very interesting. Palace View consistently fires strong efforts. Over and Ollie is 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf; price will be tempting.