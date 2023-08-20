Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 23

Best bet: CAZADERO (3)

Best value: SLAPINTHEFACE (4)

FIRST: Jimmy P handily defeated 10 rivals on May 13; rested and ready. L'Imperator logged nearly nine-length score over Spa jumps last time; dangerous. McTigue also notched decisive win in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Bustin Shout gets confident price boost after clear-cut win in last; more to come. Perfect Munnings is 2-for-2 at Saratoga but has been sidelined for more than eight months; mixed message. Lohengrin Two is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Cazadero compiled tight work tab for first start since the Fourth of July; big effort expected. Coppola was done in by swift fractions last time; dangerous. Bring Me a Check owns two wins, a second and two thirds from last five starts; must respect.

FOURTH: Slapintheface was pace- and trip-compromised last time; sharp work tab for return seals the deal. Laurel Valley logged fast-figured placing on June 11; worth long look. Tony O could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Saratoga Chrome makes third start of form cycle after non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Red Moon will be aided by return to dirt. April Antics is a must use in the exotics.

SIXTH: Skyler's Starship is working forwardly for barn that logs profitable stats for layoffs in this time frame. Mischief Joke owns three seconds from four starts; runner-up again? B D Saints will likely attract too much cash after "horrific journey" comment line from last race; your move.

SEVENTH: British Royalty was compromised by glacial splits when a strong third in Belmont Gold Cup last out; tight work tab seals the deal. Tide of the Sea is fleet-footed and looms a serious wire-to-wire threat. Pioneering Spirit is riding a four-race winning streak; logical, short-priced player.

EIGHTH: Bolt d'Plata wheels back in a hurry and moves to grass after tough trip in debut on Aug. 10; improvement predicted. Rockstar Red was a game second in most recent grass race; dangerous. Bee Well adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; wake-up potential.

NINTH: Radio Red fired crisp half-mile drill for first start in 12 weeks; primed. Prince of Pharoahs also is fresh and working sharply; big-time player. Brew Pub packs potent late kick on "A" efforts.

10TH: Nursekringledances should possess enhanced wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Negra Gata was an improved second in last; developing and dangerous. Love Mami Love has been the runner-up as the favorite in last three starts; disappoints again? Call Me Penny's speed gives her a puncher's chance at a fat number.