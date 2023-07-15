Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, July 19

Best bet: LISA'S VISION (7)

Best value: ROCK THE WEEKEND (5)

FIRST: Historic Heart was prepped on the flat last time; two-time winner of the jumps. Freddy Flintshire owns a win and a second in two starts over Spa fences. West Newton is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Cloud Forest has worked twice since speed-and-fade fourth last time; tighter today. Happy Bob makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look. Vigano would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Golden Dagger overcame bad start to win debut on Turfway's Polytrack; solid grass bloodlines. Maddie's Grace could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Flip My Id is a front-running threat on best.

FOURTH: Treasure Trove drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Back Ring Luck was a front-end winner at Delaware last time; dangerous. Grumps Little Tots bounced last time after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Rock the Weekend fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut maiden score in last; takes another. Excess Demand regressed in last after front-running score in prior; bounce-back potential. Run Smitty Run packs potent kick on "A" game; very interesting.

SIXTH: Ilikefunsize ships in for high-powered barn after strong second in debut. Khozy Colby also was second in first start; must consider. Almond Fudge noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to tote.

SEVENTH: Lisa's Vision drilled three times since determined win last time; pairs up. Golden Rocket is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; very playable. Masterof the Tunes holds razor-sharp current condition; must consider.

EIGHTH: Movie Moxy logged fast late-pace figure when winning last; keeps on giving. Midnight Stroll compiled three strong works since winning last; could easily take another. Nostalgic owns fast final numbers but has been sidelined since November; mixed message.

NINTH: Dekanter is fresh and could secure stalker's seat in wide-open turf sprint. Hihellohowareyou could prove very tough on a soft lead. Cadencia fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; big-time player.

10TH: Red Moon notched swift final fraction when a wide third in turf debut; more to give. Bernt Again is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this. Mz Big Bucks is speedy and also has won two straight; big-time contender. Clover Street moves to turf after improved internal numbers in last; very interesting.