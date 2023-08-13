Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 16

Best bet: GHOSTLYPRINCE (5)

Best value: PUREST PERFORMANCE (9)

FIRST: Bernietakescharge was a useful third in debut; more to come. Grab the Glory owns sprinter's speed; dangerous. Run for Your Honey also is fleet-footed and should be favorably positioned near the front.

SECOND: Dark Princess drops after speed and fade in last; forward move predicted. Thestral should be aided by return to dirt; very playable. Tres Chic makes first dirt start; wake-up potential.

THIRD: Suspended Campaign tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Vitaemi is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Timed Out ships in from Finger Lakes with razor-sharp current condition.

FOURTH: Rum Runner Ready makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; has won two of last three outings. Saratoga Gaze owns speed and hails from suddenly live Mark Hennig barn; worth long look. Need Some Money is bred to handle switch to grass.

FIFTH: Ghostlyprince was compromised by slow splits when a clear-cut second in last; three works in the interim seal the deal. Unleash the Power, a willing second in last, owns positional speed; dangerous. Shinsun could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Cupid's Heart should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Mursal took backward step in last after winning prior two; very playable. Cuz Ur Pretty is fleet-footed and owns four wins from five starts; obvious threat.

SEVENTH: South Street wheels back in a hurry after sharp third last week; more to give. Freeze Pop makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; front-end threat on best. Break the Ice could be aided by today's additional furlong.

EIGHTH: Bernt Again packs potent late wallop on best efforts. Collaboration could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Orange Freeze is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Purest Performance compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; ready. Mo Damorninggrouch could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Red Butterfly makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix. Sonja Knips returns from nine-month layoff and gets Lasix; wake-up potential.