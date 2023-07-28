Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, July 30

Best bet: TALBEYAH (5)

Best value: EASTER (7)

FIRST: Smooth Waves fired half-mile bullet since last start; timid call in opener with eight newcomers. Ozara owns turf bloodlines on both sides of pedigree; board should tell the tale. Weigh the Risks debuts for Chad Brown; obvious player.

SECOND: Dashing Della drops after being done in by swift splits last time; softer flow predicted. Shigeko could be in the garden if top selection wilts in the lane. Maggie was a determined maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Atlantic Dancer hails from moribund Nick Zito barn but was a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; even a blind squirrel gets an acorn now and then. Conversing was second in both starts; runner-up again? Fly Right exits fast-figured placing; dangerous.

FOURTH: Champagne Poetry is fresh, drops and returns to dirt; wake-up time. Yogi exits placings in last two starts; another second? Dolce Sera could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Talbeyah logged swift late-pace figure when a tough-trip fourth in last; breaks through today. Whatlovelookslike is riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Amani's Image displayed improved speed in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Mugen sold for an absurd $1.2 million as a yearling; she better have talent. Life Talk concluded work tab with crisp half-mile breeze; follow the money. Alys Beach owns win-early breeding; must consider.

SEVENTH: Easter logged hard-charging score after slow break last time; takes another. Chulainn, another last-race winner, consistently fires big efforts; very playable. Rinaldi is speedy and owns four wins on Spa sod; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Uncle Marty hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; first start with maiden claimers seals the deal. Leftembehind should move forward with return to dirt; worth long look. Rule Breaker is another that will appreciate getting back on main track; price should be generous.

NINTH: Strong Quality projects as the main speed and fired half-mile bullet for return from freshener. The Grey Wizard could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Soldier Rising also packs potent late wallop and would benefit from hot pace.

10TH: Risk Free is 0-for15 but may haver finally found right field. Going the Distance is fleet-footed and firing bullets for first start since March; very playable. Brooklyn Girlee is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; very interesting. Riviere compiled tight work tab for first start since 50-day freshener; right in the thick of this.