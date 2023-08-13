Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 17

Best bet: CHILI FLAG (2)

Best value: TWIRLING VINE (10)

FIRST: Sippican Shop has trained with a purpose since useful fifth in debut; more to come. Mo Than Luck could play out as the main speed. I Love Cara is from a dam that has produced two winners from two foals to race; very interesting.

SECOND: Chili Flag tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Not So Close could prove very tough on a soft lead. Pleasant Passage has finished in last two starts; more show dough?

THIRD: Fatima's Blessing was compromised by plodding fractions last time; call based on price potential. Barrage is fresh and owns a win on Spa sod; dangerous. Agent Creed could easily take this on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Built to Last could be ideally positioned in contentious field. Watasha fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in seven weeks; worth long look. Camm' Duke could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FIFTH: Miz Mastery logged crisp half-mile breeze in final workout; could be the goods. Leslie's Loot owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Accommodate Eva owns win-early bloodlines on both sides of pedigree.

SIXTH: Ignited could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. King James displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Sugar Gray Leonard was a tough-trip second in last; logical contender.

SEVENTH: Bel Rosso should move forward with return to turf; throw deep in wide-open maiden field. Sister Maha stopped on a dime when favored in debut; move to grass makes difference? Tangential was a game second in lone grass start; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: The Cobbler is firing bullets for first start since March; ready. Win for Gold is fleet-footed but has a tendency to hit the wall at crunch time; you make the call. Kunshan Bridge looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Let's Go Big Blue was a determined front-end winner in last; keeps on giving. Ramblin' Wreck wrecked the chalk players when second at 55 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash? Vacation Dance adds blinkers and could gun for the lead with Kendrick Carmouche aboard; don't ignore.

10TH: Twirling Vine moves to grass after showing newfound speed last time; two bullet works in the interim seal the deal. Vaunted was a change-of-pace second in last; dangerous. Scherzando is 0-for-18 but owns field's fastest final figures; must be factored into the mix. Laurel Valley was freshened for seven weeks after bouncing in last start; rebound potential.