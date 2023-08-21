Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 24

Best bet: TOOFAREASTISWEST (10)

Best value: NOLO CONTESTO (6)

FIRST: Shotgun Patsy drops and logged three works since last start; forward move predicted. Cause I'm Elegant was a hard-charging second in last; big-time danger. Power and Glory should improve with return to dirt.

SECOND: Instamatic was a useful fifth when favored in debut. Price Is Truth made middle move and faded when fourth in same race as top pick; very playable. Clavinet is from a dam that has thrown five grass winners; must respect.

THIRD: Easter was a tough-trip third in last; rates close call. Main Event could capitalize on soft lead; worth long look. Unanimous Consent needed last and fired swift 5-furlong drill in the interim; very interesting.

FOURTH: Classic Mark was given 51 days to recuperate after sharp score on the Fourth of July; pairs up. Truebelieve could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Complete Agenda didn't beat a runner in last but owns fast figures on "A" efforts; mixed message.

FIFTH: Lady Arwen was a tough-trip third when favored in debut; another chance. Awesome Czech never fired after heavy tote support for first start; don't dismiss. Holder Close concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; follow the money.

SIXTH: Nolo Contesto was a clear-cut winner on Monmouth turf last time; transfer raging form to Spa sod. Senbei could play out as the controlling speed with proper ride. Fauci would be aided by pace meltdown.

SEVENTH: Sweet Mystery should pack intensified kick with cutback to mile. Bustin Bay has won four of last six starts; obvious contender. Mia Bea Star could impact if pace gets hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Midtown Rose is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Vitaemi will prove very tough on a soft lead. To a T makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

NINTH: Consumer Spending has won two in a row at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Technical Analysis is speedy and holds razor-sharp current condition; could easily take this. Fluffy Socks packs potent kick on best; Chad Brown with another stranglehold on a turf stakes.

10TH: Toofareastiswest will be aided by cutback to shorter route; rates close call. Dr Kringle logged fast 5-furlong drill since sharp placing in last; very playable. Sacred Rhyme was pace- and trip-compromised last time; dangerous. Game Keeper is riding a forward moving line on the numbers; very interesting.