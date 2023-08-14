Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 18

Best bet: THINKABOUTIT (9)

Best value: DANZIGWITHTHESTARS (5)

FIRST: White Chocolate has trained strongly for first start in eight months; ready. Vivid Dreams was a game second in last; be no surprise. Crushed Ice concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; follow the money.

SECOND: Accel Rose exits clear-cut score in last at Monmouth; razor-sharp current form is key. Luna Loca plunges to bottom-level claimer after failing to beat a horse in last start; damaged goods? T Max, an uncoupled barn mate of Luna Loca, also takes suspicious drop; your move.

THIRD: Bruce Brown entry: From Hello endured rough trip in last and mate River Tay was a winner the first time she touched Spa sod; just one goes with Katie Davis listed on both. Dontmesswithtess owns fast final figures; logical contender. Mysterious Stare broke maiden in key race at Belmont in May; very interesting.

FOURTH: Magical Song is rested and working strongly; big effort on tap. Stunningly was a fast-figured second in last; be no surprise. Rhiannon debuts for Chad Brown; obvious player.

FIFTH: Danzigwiththestars was a non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Royal Spirit consistently fires big efforts; dangerous. Catch That Party outworked 56 rivals in half-mile bullet on Aug. 5; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Frozen Four was a useful third in debut; more to give. Dancing Mischief held more than a length to the good on top selection when second last time; big-time threat. Savage Spirit was given a tour of the racetrack in first start; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Blue Devil has trained strongly after "soft" win versus two rivals last time; more in the tank. Red Run ran in graded stakes fields in last two starts; worth long look. Speed Bias could play out as the main speed.

EIGHTH: Jimmythetooth, a front-end maiden winner in last, gets call if able to escape AE list. Go Otto Go owns speed and solid grass pedigree; very playable. Seize the Grey exits fast-figured maiden win on dirt; could easily transfer form to turf. No Nay Mets exits impressive score in Monmouth's Tyro Stakes last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Thinkaboutit tallied rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Prisoner ships in after winning last at Monmouth by more than four lengths; dangerous. Seven Nation Army gets two-level class boost in first start for new barn; very interesting.

10TH: Rally Squirrel projects as the controlling front-runner in first start since claimed by Tom Amoss. Whistler's Honor could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Thethrillofvictory is another that would be aided by fast fractions. Bourbon Chase was a clear-cut maiden winner on dirt last out and is a threat on turf, too.