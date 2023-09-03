Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Monday, Sept. 4

Best bet: JUST KATHERINE (2)

Best value: PRIX DE WEST (11)

FIRST: Split Strike hails from potent dirt-to-turf barn; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Khadullah owns speed and should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint. Marco T. is training consistently for first start since May.

SECOND: Just Katherine fired half-mile bullet since second to a repeat winner in last; more to come. Wishing On a Star is a front-end threat on best. Raging Sea also is speedy and gets first-time Lasix.

THIRD: Wit owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod. Bring Me a Check exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front. Public Sector is a three-time winner on Saratoga turf; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Senor Jobim was a determined winner in last; takes another in first start since claimed. Jemography was just a length behind top pick when third on Aug. 13; dangerous. H P Moon is speedy and drops; big-time player if not damaged goods.

FIFTH: Okaloosa was a clear-cut second in debut; more to give. Lady Banker is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle. Scherzando could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Strawberry Kwik (likely to be fat price), Vettriano (from Chad Brown barn), Catalina Crush (tough-trip third in debut) and Canigetaloan (second in first start) are experienced runners below the AE line in field with 10 newcomers in body of race. Good luck.

SEVENTH: Sals Dream Girl is fresh and owns a win on Saratoga grass. Waterville packs potent wallop on best races. Spooky Lady was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Callaloo compiled tight work tab for first start since March; ready. Win for Gold was a front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Always Charming is rested and owns fast figures; must consider.

NINTH: Social Acceptance projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Collect From Ike should pack enhanced kick with cutback in distance. Alexis Zorba returns from more than yearlong layoff for Chad Brown; price won't be on your side.

10TH: Timberlake has trained strongly since handy maiden score at Ellis Park in July; more to come. Muth ships in from SoCal for Bob Baffert; obvious contender. Be You was a game second in first start; must consider.

11TH: Prix de West moves to grass after improved fourth in last; addition of Lasix is the clincher. Unaffected also gets surface switch after strong placing in last; worth long look at long price. Lt. Mitchell was a fast-figured third in last; dangerous. Kid Kreesa is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting.