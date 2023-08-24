Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 26

Best bet: VERIFYING (9)

Best value: OSBOURNE (4)

FIRST: Secret Lover logged fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip fourth in debut. Walstib was a hard-fought second in same race as top pick; regresses today? Catire Vizcaya bested a next-out winner when second in debut; dangerous.

SECOND: Empire Sky was a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Volkert also won last and must be given serious consideration. Feathers Road packs solid kick on best efforts.

THIRD: St. Elmo has trained with a purpose since breaking maiden in July; more to come. Mistical Curlin could prove very tough on a soft lead. What's Up Doc has the benefit of the rail on two-turn trip; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Osbourne was a non-stressful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Scocciatore exits fast-figured score in last; very dangerous. Shivaree is working sharply for first start since December.

FIFTH: Cross Border owns six wins on Spa sod; takes No. 7. Catch That Party packs strong kick on "A" game. English Conqueror should be favorably positioned near the front.

SIXTH: Life's Joy should be tighter with race under belt. Antenna was a clear-cut second in debut. Shop Lifting is firing bullets for debut; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Elite Power has won eight straight. Gunite lost a head bob to top selection last time. Pipeline's speed gives him a puncher's chance.

EIGHTH: Southern Horse compiled tight work tab since moving to David Jacobson barn; ready. Souper Quest looms the main speed if able to escape AE list. Talkin Pharoah is riding a two-race winning streak.

NINTH: Verifying should possess powerful wallop at 7 furlongs. Fort Bragg ships in from SoCal for Bob Baffert. New York Thunder faces litmus test after winning first four starts.

10TH: Echo Zulu is too good for this field on her best efforts. Sterling Silver logged solid final fraction when winning last. Goodnight Olive is 2-for-2 on Spa loam.

11TH: Verstappen was compromised by glacial pace last time; another chance. Pioneering Spirit was a clear-cut winner in first start on Saratoga grass; dangerous. Channel Maker benefited from soft lead last time.

12TH: National Treasure could secure unchallenged lead with heads-up ride in Travers. Arcangelo was rested after winning Belmont Stakes; big-time danger. Forte gives his all every time; obvious threat.

13TH: Baie Longue needed last; half-mile bullet on Aug. 14 seals the deal. Cumberland was eliminated at the break last out; dangerous. Create Trouble is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting. Growth Capital is speedy and rested; must consider.