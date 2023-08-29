Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 31

Best bet: CARSON'S RUN (7)

Best value: HOWDYOUMAKEURMONEY (3)

FIRST: Day Away exits non-stressful fifth in debut and is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Golden Ghost owns speed and starts from hedge; very dangerous. Deep Conviction and Positive Carry are uncoupled newcomers from Chad Brown barn; take your pick.

SECOND: Classy Mischief regressed in last after game placing in prior; return to maiden ranks is key. Life Talk was a hard-charging second in debut; big-time player. Rising Inflation debuts for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

THIRD: Howdyoumakeurmoney unleashed sustained rally to win last; more to come. Mz Big Bucks is speedy and should be aided by cutback to abbreviated sprint. Itsakeyper packs potent kick on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Falcone entry: Girl Afraid owns speed and mate Freudian should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; potent pairing. Corner Kick broke maiden by an expanding nine lengths last time; very playable. Proud Foot seems to prefer minor awards; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Screaming Uncle drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Bargaining Power, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, could play out as the main speed. I Love Cara should improve with race under her belt.

SIXTH: Billy's Got Issues was compromised by slow pace last time; rates close call. Charging could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ski Patrol would be aided by fast fractions.

SEVENTH: Carson's Run tallied swift late-pace figure when winning debut; pairs up. Gala Brand is another that made strong rally to win first start; big-time player. Market Street could capitalize on unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Pineapple Man is speedy, fresh and training with a purpose. G Munning fits the classic Chad Brown profile; dangerous. Leftembehind regressed in last after clear-cut victory in prior; rebound threat.

NINTH: Kunshan Bridge was done in by poor start last out; deserves another chance. Winning Connection makes first start for Rick Dutrow after determined score in last; worth long look. Tenebris is firing bullets for first start since June.

10TH: Miss Bonnie T is rested and owns win on Spa sod. Lady Hamilton is training swiftly for first start since July; very interesting. Miss M M was a strong second in last; must respect. Home for Christmas is riding a forward line on the numbers.