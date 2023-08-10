Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 12

Best bet: SPINNING COLORS (11)

Best value: CHILENO (10)

FIRST: Mama's Middie made sustained rally when second in debut; more to give. Tall Paul ships in from SoCal for Bob Baffert after showing speed in first start; obvious threat. Quiet Wisdom concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

SECOND: Ocean Mermaid was second to a repeat winner when odds-on in debut; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Glacial Power was a tough-trip fourth in first start; worth long look. Good Lord Lorrie is training sharply for white-hot George Weaver stable; charting a must.

THIRD: Freudian logged three tight works last month for first start in 56 days; ready. Jolly Miss Jill tallied fast-figured score the first time she touched Spa loam; very interesting. Mursal is 2-for-2 at the distance; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Commerce Comet is fresh and working with a purpose; primed. One Giant Leap takes suspicious price plunge for first start since April; fire sale? Dangerous Ride is speedy and must be given a puncher's chance at a square price.

FIFTH: Reynolds Channel noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; call in eight-horse field with seven newcomers. Eliminate, a $525K yearling, is training impressively; likely to attract the bulk of the cash. Ridgewood Runner, the only one in this group with experience, was a clear-cut second in debut; must be considered.

SIXTH: Foxy Cara was second to a repeat winner last time; her turn today. Mim gets Lasix after regressing in last; dangerous. Sweet Liberty should be tighter in second start since January; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Reflexivity was a fast-figured maiden winner at Belmont in May; tight work tab for return. Anna's Arabesque was a two-move second in race taken off turf last time; two sharp works in the interim. Love Appeals was a tough-trip third in last; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Rhyme Schemes was freshened after impressive maiden win at Ellis Park in June; outside draw seals the deal. Market Street was done in by poor start in Sanford Stakes; speedy and dangerous. Haul drilled three times since clear-cut win in debut; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Emmanuel overcame soft pace to win Poker Stakes last out; takes another. Casa Creed tallied determined score in Kelso last time; very dangerous. Annapolis was second to Casa Creed when odds-on in Kelso; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Chileno fired half-mile bullet for return to preferred surface; big effort on tap. Cicciobello is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Order of Magnitude makes first start for Robertino Diodoro after fast-figured win on July 31; big-time threat.

11TH: Spinning Colors tallied swift late-pace figure when drawing off to impressive win in last; pairs up. Stella Mars is riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Solib bounced last time after two fast-figured efforts; must consider. Rheaume should pack amplified wallop with cutback to shorter route; worth long look.