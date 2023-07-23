Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, July 26

Best bet: BILLY'S GOT ISSUES (5)

Best value: BRING ME A CHECK (7)

FIRST: L'Imperator is the only member of this field with a win over Saratoga fences. Beat Le Bon owns speed; dangerous. Hoffman is capable of monstrous performances; must consider.

SECOND: Flint Ridge, 1-for-1 on Spa soil, fired half-mile bullet last week. Lafitte's Fleet could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Silk Trade should be favorably positioned near the front.

THIRD: Gram made sustained rally when a sharp second in debut; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Follow Your Arrow set the splits when fifth in same race as top pick; front-running threat. Heavenly Girl is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; very interesting.

FOURTH: Maryquitecontrary owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Echo Zulu is speedy and logs swift final numbers; underlay. Frank's Rockette is more than good enough on best races.

FIFTH: Billy's Got Issues unleashed late surge to win last; takes another. Quality G could play out as the main speed on the hedge. Lil Bro Coop drops and returns to grass; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Ichiban logged determined score in first start on Spa loam; more to come. Shesascoldasice overcame plodding pace to win last; worth long look. Big Hazel bested top selection by nearly two lengths when breaking maiden on June 25; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Bring Me a Check withstood wicked fractions to win last; pairs up. Chewing Gum could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Arrest Me Red is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: B B's Busted has won two in a row at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Amanda's Folly could prove very tough on a soft lead. Ok Honey could be aided by today's added ground.

NINTH: Rhombique, a tough-trip seventh on the Fourth of July, logged only win on Saratoga turf. Such Sounds displayed potent late kick when breaking maiden two starts back; very interesting. I'm So Sorry is rested and should be favorably positioned near the front.

10TH: Wafir passed runners at every point of call when a useful fifth last time; added ground is key. English Storm makes first start since gelded; improvement expected. Conquist nearly stole out on the front-end last time; dangerous. Indian Mischief, from streaking Linda Rice barn, is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; don't ignore.