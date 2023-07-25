Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, July 28

Best bet: ASTHROS (6)

Best value: I'M BUZZY (4)

FIRST: Split Strike has trained strongly since speed and fade in debut; tighter. Mischief Joke looms the prime beneficiary if top pick hits the wall. Eric From Miami is showing pep in early-morning drills; charting a must.

SECOND: Fluid Situation is speedy and rested; controlling front-runner. King Angelo owns two wins and a second in three starts on Spa turf; dangerous. Fauci packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

THIRD: Wonder Girl was dq'd after front-running score last time; rights the wrong. Dream Fly owns fast late-pace figures on best races; very playable. St. Benedicts Prep was a fast-figured fifth in lone grass start; worth long look.

FOURTH: I'm Buzzy gets confident price boost after determined score on the Fourth of July; takes another. Quick Munny is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Icy Stare Down was just a head behind top pick in last start; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Son of an Ex bounced last time after fast-figured score in prior; rebounds. Beta has won five of last seven starts at Finger Lakes; fits with these. Colloquy consistently fires strong efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Asthros tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second at Delaware; ready for prime time. Swore, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, exits fast-figure third in last; very dangerous. Faraday is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: City Mischief could be positioned in the stalker's seat in speed-laden field. Honor Among Men, one of the front-runners, has won three of last four; don't dismiss. Feathers Road could easily impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Prove Right is fleet-footed and gets class relief; rates close call. Warrior Richard should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Joking Way fired half-mile bullet since last start; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Aruba runs late and should be aided by today's longer trip. Fredo owns speed and is working swiftly; very playable. Ski Patrol is fresh and consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise.

10TH: Deer District has trained sharply since winning last at Churchill Downs by nearly 10 lengths; more to come. Drew's Gold owns four wins and a second from five starts; obvious player. Ryvit could play out as the speed of the speed; very interesting.

11TH: Timo is working strongly for first start since January; class drop seals the deal. Variable Cost fired solid efforts in both starts; big-time threat. Fire Baron could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Fast Boat to Skye could prove very tough on a soft lead.