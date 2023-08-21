SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 25

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: KLICKITAT (4)

Best value: THUNDERIAN (5)

FIRST: What a way to start the day. A field of 16 with nine newcomers above the AE line. Ouija board special. Moonlight was a strong second in debut. Spirit Prince also exits placing in first start. The Hero Code owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree. Veracruzin outworked 104 rivals in half-mile drill last week; care to roll the dice?

SECOND: La Aguililla tallied solid late-pace figure when a willing second in last. Vax takes precipitous price plunge in first start since claimed; fire sale? Quick Power Nap was a tough-trip fourth in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Roses for Debra has won six of eight starts; more to come. Bubble Rock could play out as the main speed. Train to Artemus fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Klickitat has logged two of his four wins on Spa sod. High Tide drops after being eased in last; shorter trip and return to rating tactics are a key. Speedy Hans owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

FIFTH: Thunderian gets confident price boost after hard-charging placing in last; more in the tank. Joking Way is fresh and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Heldish bounced in last after clear-cut win in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Anchises was a tough-trip third in debut; best of the two that have started. Change of Command was bought for $1.5 million as a yearling; monumental waste of money. Fierceness noticeably picked up the tempo in final three drills; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: You Look Cold should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Headland is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Repealing outworked 175 rivals in two bullet works over Spa loam; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Lullaby Land made sustained rally to win last at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Sweet Dutchess could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Anatolian fired 5-furlong bullet since game second in last; logical contender.

NINTH: Nest was a "soft" winner of Shuvee Stakes last time; pairs up. Clairiere was a strong second to Nest in Shuvee; be no surprise. Secret Oath is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

10TH: Risk Free loves minor awards but should receive perfect setup in likely pace dynamics. Cowichan owns three seconds and two thirds from five starts; likely favorite. Arrasou was just a head behind top selection when third in debut; must consider. Going the Distance could find this distance more to her liking.

  

Steve Matthews

