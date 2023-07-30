Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 2

Best bet: EVVIE JETS (8)

Best value: LOST IN ROME (7)

FIRST: Awakened was an easy winner in last. Merry Maker also is a last-race victor. Caramelised owns positional speed; no need to still card jump races.

SECOND: Nobilis should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance. Stavros earned improved pace figure at Los Alamitos last time. Bustino Santino compiled tight work tab for first start since January.

THIRD: After Five fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; class drop seals the deal. Seven Scents is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; dangerous. Lyrical Poet is speedy and working with a purpose; must consider.

FOURTH: Shadow Dragon exits clear-cut placing in last; very obvious. Un Ojo is training sharply at Keeneland base; more than good enough on best. Bossmakinbossmoves should be aided by return to dirt; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Find Your Joy displayed speed in debut; timid call in race with six newcomers. Belvoir picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to the tote. Run for Your Honey was an improved third in last; logical player.

SIXTH: Postnup makes first start since moving to white-hot Linda Rice barn; ride the streaking stable. Kannon Fire, also trained by Rice, makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Miss M M could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Lost in Rome was a front-running winner in last; dominant speed once again. Lord Captain could be in the catbird seat if top selection can't get the distance. Bobby G was a fast-figured third in last at Laurel; nice fit on the numbers.

EIGHTH: Evvie Jets set sharp splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; takes another. Technical Analysis owns speed and fast figures; another Chad Brown underlay. Eminent Victor, also from Brown barn, makes third start of form cycle; must respect.

NINTH: Spun Glass should pack amplified wallop with turnback to abbreviated sprint. Kaufymaker is fresh and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mail Order was second to a repeat winner in last; don't overlook.

10TH: Baby Sox is fleet-footed and gets class relief; three works since last start is the clincher. Mo Town Madison fired crisp half-mile breeze over the Spa surface last week; very playable. Fuligni will be favorably positioned near the front; must consider. Into Touring could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.