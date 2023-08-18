Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 19

Best bet: MOSIENKO (8)

Best value: DUKE OF HAZZARD (10)

FIRST: World Fair has trained swiftly since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Special Element was a non-stressful third in debut; dangerous. Hunt Ball owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; very interesting.

SECOND: Blast Furnace could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride. Houlton could improve with switch to sod. Tom Collins is from a dam that has produced two turf winners from two foals to race.

THIRD: Numero Seis projects to secure clear-cut lead if properly ridden. You Gotta Have Fun owns speed and has won both career starts; must consider. Miss Dominica won last and could easily take another if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Ensign Parker won by more than four lengths in first start on Spa loam; takes another. In Sky We Trust logs fast figures on best efforts. Poppy's Pride was a clear-cut second in last; must be respected.

FIFTH: Lafitte's Fleet tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; more to come. Durante is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Daufuskie Island could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Pinstripepizzo makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Leadership Ability fits the classic Chad Brown profile; likely underlay. Berning Honor was a sharp second in lone start on Spa sod.

SEVENTH: Gloria's Princess is fleet-footed and looms the dominant speed with heads-up handling. Prerequisite consistently fires strong efforts; another undervalued Chad Brown runner. Surge Capacity, Aspray and Tax Implications are three more from Brown barn; what a game!

EIGHTH: Mosienko notched swift final fraction when winning last; 3-furlong bullet in the interim is the clincher. Nostalgic also packs potent stretch wallop; big-time player. Gerrymander is speedy and must be given long look.

NINTH: Taxed was pace- and trip-compromised when second in Indiana Oaks last time; rates close call in wide-open Alabama Stakes. Defining Purpose bested Taxed by more than a length when winning Indiana Oaks; very dangerous. Wet Paint made sustained rally to win CCA Oaks at Spa; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Duke of Hazzard has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned course; strong work tab makes the difference. Verbal could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Call Me Harry is a three-time winner on Saratoga turf; must consider.

11TH: Kern River makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; improvement predicted. Henson is speedy and goes first time for Brad Cox; dangerous. Somama Beach also is fleet-footed and will offer beefy price. Kid Emerald could impact if pace meltdown ensues.