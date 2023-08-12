Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 13

Best bet: DREAMLIKE (8)

Best value: SCILLY CAY (3)

FIRST: Magic Eight Ball has trained with a purpose since failing to deliver on heavy tote support in debut; another chance. Clearly a Test ran late in debut and could be aided by today's added ground. Stellamaris outworked 91 rivals in half-mile bullet on July 30; could be the goods.

SECOND: Lady Blitz moves to turf after improved third in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Sea Dancer was a non-stressful fourth in debut; very playable. Nikitis and Latte Lizzie are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; don't you love this game?

THIRD: Scilly Cay should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Senor Jobim, an OK third in last, should improve in second start since February. Swiftsure owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Cigarette Boat was dueled into defeat last time; tighter today. City Fever was a hard-charging second in debut; could easily take this. Cumberland is fresh and compiled tight work tab; worth long look.

FIFTH: Escapologist packs the field's strongest late kick on "A" efforts. Operation Torch notched sharp work slate for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Clever Thought would be aided by fast fractions.

SIXTH: Zadorsky delivered solid efforts in both starts at Ellis Park; timid call in 13-horse field with nine newcomers. Shimmering Allure, another Ellis invader, was a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Echo Lake and Extra Dirty are uncoupled firsters for Chad Brown; see race two.

SEVENTH: Business Model logged three tight works since non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Guntown could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Looms Boldly owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this.

EIGHTH: Dreamlike tallied sizzling late-pace figure when breaking by nearly seven lengths last out; takes another. Film Star has been the runner-up four times in a row; another placing? Tapit Shoes has trained with a purpose since eased in Belmont Stakes; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Shooters Shoot logged two crisp works since last start; class drop seals the deal. Willy Boi also gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle. Twenty Four Mamba was eliminated by bad start last time; don't ignore.

10TH: Son of a Birch has worked sharply since speed and fade 12 weeks ago; main speed with proper ride. Uncashed has won five of six starts; guaranteed underlay. Eye Witness owns three wins from four starts and can be effective from on or off the pace; another short price. No Nay Hudson, an uncoupled barn mate of Eye Witness, would be aided by pace meltdown.