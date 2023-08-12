SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 13

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: DREAMLIKE (8)

Best value: SCILLY CAY (3)

FIRST:  Magic Eight Ball has trained with a purpose since failing to deliver on heavy tote support in debut; another chance. Clearly a Test ran late in debut and could be aided by today's added ground. Stellamaris outworked 91 rivals in half-mile bullet on July 30; could be the goods.

SECOND: Lady Blitz moves to turf after improved third in last; two works in the interim seal the deal. Sea Dancer was a non-stressful fourth in debut; very playable. Nikitis and Latte Lizzie are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; don't you love this game?

THIRD: Scilly Cay should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to shorter sprint. Senor Jobim, an OK third in last, should improve in second start since February. Swiftsure owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Cigarette Boat was dueled into defeat last time; tighter today. City Fever was a hard-charging second in debut; could easily take this. Cumberland is fresh and compiled tight work tab; worth long look.

FIFTH: Escapologist packs the field's strongest late kick on "A" efforts. Operation Torch notched sharp work slate for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Clever Thought would be aided by fast fractions.

SIXTH: Zadorsky delivered solid efforts in both starts at Ellis Park; timid call in 13-horse field with nine newcomers. Shimmering Allure, another Ellis invader, was a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Echo Lake and Extra Dirty are uncoupled firsters for Chad Brown; see race two.

SEVENTH: Business Model logged three tight works since non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Guntown could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Looms Boldly owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this.

EIGHTH: Dreamlike tallied sizzling late-pace figure when breaking by nearly seven lengths last out; takes another. Film Star has been the runner-up four times in a row; another placing? Tapit Shoes has trained with a purpose since eased in Belmont Stakes; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Shooters Shoot logged two crisp works since last start; class drop seals the deal. Willy Boi also gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle. Twenty Four Mamba was eliminated by bad start last time; don't ignore.

10TH: Son of a Birch has worked sharply since speed and fade 12 weeks ago; main speed with proper ride. Uncashed has won five of six starts; guaranteed underlay. Eye Witness owns three wins from four starts and can be effective from on or off the pace; another short price. No Nay Hudson, an uncoupled barn mate of Eye Witness, would be aided by pace meltdown.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME