Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 30

Best bet: GALA BRAND (9)

Best value: MOVIE MOXY (8)

FIRST: Junonia was a clear-cut winner over the Colonial jumps last time; pairs up. Animal Kingston is another that exits score over Colonial fences; dangerous. Cibolian fits the same profile as the top two (won steeplechase at Colonial in last); must consider.

SECOND: Before You Go Go made middle move when third in debut; more to give. Ruby Queen adds blinkers after finishing just a length behind top pick in last. Justice Julia is training sharply and owns win-early breeding; could be the goods.

THIRD; Tempting Lady was a non-stressful sixth in first start; improvement predicted. Leslie's Loot is speedy and should be aided by slight cutback in distance. Lu's Redemption owns solid grass pedigree; very interesting.

FOURTH: Cupid's Heart should pack enhanced kick with turnback to 6 1/2 furlongs. Mongolian Panther is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; very playable. Huntress for Hire could prove far more formidable with return to rating tactics.

FIFTH: Ramblin' Wreck consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Antares is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. I'm Very Busy gets blinkers and Lasix for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Printrack projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. First Deputy could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Souper Catch bounced in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Lady Claypoole tallied swift late-pace figure in last; needs scratches to get in. Tawaret makes third start of form cycle; primed for breakthrough. Libretto is speedy and rested; front-end player.

EIGHTH: Movie Moxy packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts. Olga Isabel owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Know It All Audrey could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

NINTH: Gala Brand visually and numerically impressed when winning debut; more to come. Brocknardini is another that won first start in eye-catching fashion; dangerous. Cynane could play out as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners.

10TH: Prix de West is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners. Barry the Builder is fresh and owns fast numbers. Fast Study should move forward with return to grass. Perfect Outcome makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and fired half-mile bullet last week; price will be tempting.