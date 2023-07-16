Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 20

Best bet: RAMBLIN' WRECK (10)

Best value: STUNNINGLY (1)

FIRST: Stunningly should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Little Prankster has been second as the favorite in all three starts; runner-up again? Sister Maha is training swiftly for debut; follow the money.

SECOND: Antonio of Venice was compromised by bad start last time; timid call in eight-horse field with five newcomers. Group Ticket also was done in by poor getaway last out; worth long look. Walstib compiled eye-catching work tab for first start; charting a must.

THIRD: Heymackit'sjack projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Sugar Gray Leonard wheels back in a hurry and returns to turf after even third on Saturday; dangerous. Highly Flammable could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: With This Vow logged two sharp works since game placing in last; versatile running style seals the deal. Halo City could be in the garden spot if top selection hits wall in the lane. Pretti Xtreme is another that would benefit from pace collapse.

FIFTH: Mayor Jack moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut; improvement predicted. Crown That Saint owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; could be the goods. Crazy Mason was a late-running second at Monmouth last out; big-time player.

SIXTH: Kodiac Wintergreen was a late-running second in debut; experience edge in 12-horse field with 10 newcomers. Raichu fired two bullet drills since even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Gemofaperformance concluded training tab by outworking 34 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Spirit of St. Louis flew past 11 foes when winning first grass start by four lengths; pairs up. Conman exits front-end score in last; potential main speed. Graded On a Curve packs solid late kick on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Mosienko makes third start of form cycle and is a two-time winner on Spa loam. Sue Ellen Mishkin is speedy and has top-notch front-end rider in the saddle; dangerous. Invaluable could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

NINTH: Exact Estimate drilled three times since determined win in last; more to come. Tough Tickets is riding a two-race winning streak; worth long look. Chasing the Crown holds razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Ramblin' Wreck tallied scorching late-pace figure when a tough-trip winner in last; takes another. Willintoriskitall exits pace-pressing victory in last; big-time player. Vacation Dance is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; worth long look. Twenty Six Black owns two wins, a second and a third from four starts; right in the thick of this.