Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 15

Best bet: CIGARETTE BOAT (11)

Best value: FEV ROVER (4)

FIRST: Just Steel is the lone member of this six-horse field with a start; charting a must. Saisir Le Jour is from a dam that has produced five winners; very interesting. Pirate netted $350K when sold as a yearling; win-early breeding.

SECOND: Sugar Gray Leonard is fresh, training sharply and returns to dirt; delivers KO blow. Win for Gold could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. East Coast Girl also owns speed but must avoid front-end duel; mixed message.

THIRD: Heavenly Appointed logged fast final fraction when second in debut; more to give. Vanished delivered strong efforts when favored in both starts; short price once again. Taciturn is from a dam that has thrown four turf winners; could be the goods.

FOURTH: Fev Rover visually and numerically impressed when winning Grade 2 stake at Woodbine last out; ready for prime time. In Italian is a virtual winning machine; obvious threat. Fluffy Socks tallied career-best number on Spa sod last summer; must consider.

FIFTH: On the Hill is rested and owns a win on Spa loam. Agility logs fast figures on "A" efforts. Always Charming holds razor-sharp current condition; dangerous.

SIXTH: Solib makes third start of form cycle and owns tractable running style. Silver Skillet was a surging second in last; worth long look. Sals Dream Girl will impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Playlist drew off to impressive score in last; takes another. Lady Milagro could easily steal this on the lead; big-time threat. Bowl of Cherries is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Foxy Cara should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Bon Adieu improved internal and final numbers last time; very playable. Krystalheir would be aided by fast fractions.

NINTH: Anaconda worked three times since close-up fourth in Poker Stakes; close call in wide-open Kelso. Annapolis owns six wins and two seconds from nine starts; need more? Mid Day Image owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

10TH: Gold Sweep won Tremont Stakes by nine lengths under a hand ride; keeps on giving. Dickens battled through sizzling splits when winning debut at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Triple Trea fired 5-furlogn bullet since professional-looking win in debut at Woodbine; worth long look.

11TH: Cigarette Boat notched 5-furlong bullet for move to grass; leaves them in his wake. Alexis Zorba fits the classic Chad Brown profile; must consider if able to escape AE list. Beer Run was a sharp second last out; be no surprise. Monet Never owns positional speed in bulky field; don't ignore.