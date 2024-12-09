Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Saturday, Dec. 14

Best Bet: STORM CHANGER (9)

Best Value: SHE CAUGHT MY EYE (2)

FIRST: Jackson's Dixie gets confident price boost after hard-charging second in last. My First Love bested top selection by a head when winning second straight last time; very dangerous. Laughter has won four in a row at Finger Lakes but is a touch light on final numbers; must take the good with the bad.

SECOND: She Caught My Eye was a non-stressful sixth in first start since two-month layoff; Chad Summers barn is 2-for-2 with Luis Rivera Jr. in last 60 days. Jolly Miss Jill was a pace-pressing winner at this level last time; could easily take another. Suspended Campaign packs potent late kick on best efforts.

THIRD: Secret Rules could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Excellent Timing may play out as the speed of the speed. Dangerous Ride compiled tight work tab for first start in two months; must consider.

FOURTH: Venge fired crisp half-mile breeze since determined win at Finger Lakes last out; handles Big A loam. Ski Country should pack enhanced kick with turnback to 7 furlongs. Khafre gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance.

FIFTH: Sundaeswithsandy compiled tight work tab for first start since February; ready. Bourbon Chase was done in by sizzling splits last time; dangerous. Mighty Atlas bested Bourbon Chase by two lengths when a sharp second in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Trulli Magic was a useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Miss Tiramisu held a neck to the good on Trulli Magic when third in first start; big-time player. Julita is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Timaeus has been sidelined for more than five months but logged only win after similar layoff; history repeats. Bold Ambition is rested and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. D Day Sky makes first start since claimed; competitive on best races.

EIGHTH: Bold Fortune projects as the main speed in bulky field. Soontobeking, an uncoupled stable mate of top selection, could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Sacrosanct is 3-for-3 but will be a certain underlay; must take the good with the bad.

NINTH: Storm Changer tallied rapid final fraction when a last-to-first winner in debut; more to come. Mischief Lady has worked sharply since front-running score in October; worth long look. Boston's Phinest was a clear-cut second behind a repeat winner last time; must consider.

TENTH: Salacious could play out as the controlling speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Very Satisfactory may be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Active Duty is another that would be aided by fast fractions. First Trumpet is fleet-footed and drops; don't ignore.