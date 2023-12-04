Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 7

Best Bet: SISTER LINDA (5)

Best Value: ITS COLD IN DEHERE (7)

FIRST: Risk Free is 0-for-19 but is fresh, training well and owns fast figures; now or never. Split Screen is a newcomer from the Brad Cox barn; could be the goods. Lightbulb Moment should move forward with return to dirt.

SECOND: Poppy's Pride regressed in last after front-running score in prior; rebounds. Thinkaboutit packs potent late kick and will be in the garden if top selection wilts in the lane. Powerfully Built owns speed and fast back numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Class Act was pace- and trip-compromised in last; set for breakthrough. Regulatory Risk is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; big-time wire-to-wire threat. Martingale was a non-stressful fourth in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Complete Agenda is training with a purpose and owns swift back numbers. Apollo Rising was rested after winning by more than eight lengths last out at Keeneland; dangerous. Thistle is competitive on best efforts.

FIFTH: Sister Linda gets confident price hike after determined front-end score last week; more to come. Cinderella's Cause is fresh and working consistently; worth long look. Amity Island could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Red Jasmine concluded work tab with two stamina-building 5-furlong drills for first start since March; ready. Foxy Cara looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. Moonlit Weekend (suddenly live Dave Duggan barn) and Ghostbustin (fast works) are newcomers that demand paddock and tote scrutiny.

SEVENTH: Its Cold in Dehere tallied rapid final fraction when a 12-length winner in last; takes another. Hydra, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, drops and makes third start of form cycle; would be no surprise. Slack Tide will be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

EIGHTH: Brew Pub should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Shadow Dragon also owns strong late kick but will offer much shorter odds than top pick. Andiamo a Firenze fired half-mile bullet on Nov. 12 and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

NINTH: Woodside Warrior was a change-of-pace fourth in last; set for best. Sharpaz is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Bustino Santino is right in the thick of this on "A" game. Compromiser makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting.