Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Dec. 14

Best bet: ESSAOUIRA (6)

Best value: DOMINATION (8)

FIRST: Remember the Name drilled twice since game placing in last; gets job done today. Game Misconduct owns speed and drops; very interesting. Pappou's Laugh debuts for capable first-out barn; follow the money.

SECOND: Beautiful Karen bested pricier in last start on Sept. 28; best if not damaged goods. Saint Eros Girl has been benched since April but is 1-for-1 at Big A; mixed message. Behind the Couch wheels back in a hurry after non-stressful fourth last Friday; worth long look.

THIRD: Unicorn Cake gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; rates close call. Bernietakescharge should pack potent kick with cutback to sprint; very playable. Valentine Girl was a fast-figured winner on Oct. 1; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: She's Awesome was a change-of-pace third in last; more to give. Queens Over Threes owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Shaman Princess also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Shesalittle Edgy projects the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. To a T makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice and will be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. I'm Buzzy is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Essaouira returns to dirt in first start since claimed by Rick Dutrow; breakthrough predicted. Give Me Kisses was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last start; dangerous. Ain't Broke is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Maggie T complied right work tab for first start since June; ready. Just a Nyquist exits 10-length score in last; very playable. Shesascoldasice is competitive on best efforts; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Domination logged two crisp works for move to dirt; forward move predicted. Beary Funny earned solid numbers in all three starts; be no surprise. Clever Forever was a game second in last; must consider.