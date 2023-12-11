Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 15

Best Bet: SHIRL'S DELIGHT (6)

Best Value: BLAKE B. (5)

FIRST: Belle of the Ball is fresh and training with a purpose. Dramatic Effect owns speed and drops; price will be tempting. Chiara makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

SECOND: Stjames logs fast late-pace figures and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Aula makes quick return and owns positional speed; dangerous. Anthracite is riding a healthy line on the numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Bourbon Music is speedy and firing bullets; wire to wire. Beachwalker could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. B Dawk packs potent kick on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Mo Damorninggrouch could capitalize on soft lead in weak field. Voleuse drops and returns to dirt; big-time player. Accelerina also gets class relief and moves back to main track; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Blake B. was a front-running winner in last; pairs up. Goldini was just a half-length behind top pick after making sustained rally; could easily turn the tables. My Friends Beer makes first start since claimed; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Shirl's Delight should pack enhanced kick with cutback to mile. La Girvina owns sprinter's speed and could prove tough to reel in if allowed slow splits. Misintention was an improved second in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Elysian Meadows bested a next-out winner when a hard-charging victor in debut; takes another. Slammin Gold fired 5-furlong bullet since five-length maiden win last time; be no surprise. Mischief Joke noticeably picked up the tempo in final work for return from 47-day freshener; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Reigning Chick should move forward in third start of form cycle; rates close call. Supers Lucky Lady logged fast numbers in two turf starts but is likely to attract too much cash in dirt debut; your move. Dashing Della is speedy and gets favorable turnback to 7 furlongs; must consider. Lavon could impact if pace meltdown ensues; price will be tempting.