Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 16

Best Bet: GOING FOR GLORY (10)

Best Value: WARALO (6)

FIRST: Livehappy was a tough-trip fourth last time; rates close call. First Trumpet owns speed and is training swiftly; dangerous. Ridgewood Runner gets favorable turnback to sprint; very playable.

SECOND: Motivo should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Grand Again could prove very tough on a soft lead. Compromiser needed last and drop; very interesting.

THIRD: Ten Cent Town tallied improved pace figure in last; final-figure breakthrough predicted. Alternate Reality exits confident score at Finger Lakes last time; big-time player. Clubhouse is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Sweetie is fresh and training consistently; set. Ichiban owns speed, drops and starts from the rail; likely underlay. Freudian exits six-length victory last time; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Sharpaz rode the bias to front-end score in last; more to give. Screaming Uncle tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; could easily take another. Uncle George consistently delivers strong efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Waralo projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Amedeus Music was second to a repeat winner in last; very dangerous. Leo and Royal could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Savings Rate tallied solid late-pace figure when winning debut; takes another. Ocean's Reserve displayed newfound speed and last and is effective from off the pace as well; very playable. Best Bet has been sidelined for 18 months but hails from Brad Cox barn; demand square price.

EIGHTH: My Shea Lady D was a non-stressful fourth last time; forward move predicted. Sun and Wind is speedy and rested; big-time player. Book of Wisdom owns three seconds and a third from four starts; worth a look.

NINTH: Antonio of Venice compiled tight work tab for first start in more than two months; plays out as the speed on the rail with proper ride. B D Saints will be in the garden if top selection is improperly ridden. Solo's Fury was a fast-figured maiden winner on Oct. 5; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Going for Glory wheels back in a hurry after failing to handle slop last time; dry land is key. Sol Emperatriz had claim voided after game placing when favored in debut; mixed message. Mangia drops into maiden-claimer after pace-pressing third in first start; is something amiss? Six O Three is an interesting long shot play if able to escape AE listed; keep eye on scratches.